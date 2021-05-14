Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Show Less Efficacy Against COVID-19 Mutant Found In India: WHO

COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech as well as by those by Moderna were less efficient against the double mutant virus discovered in India. As the B.1.617 lineage continues to jump international borders, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed that there was a limited reduction in the neutralization of the virus by the anti-bodies. However WHO, in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, also noted that real-world impacts may be limited.

“Potential impacts of B.1.617 lineage on the effectiveness of vaccines or therapeutics, or reinfection risks, remain uncertain. Preliminary laboratory studies awaiting peer review suggest a limited reduction in neutralisation by antibodies; however, real-world impacts may be limited,” WHO said in its note.

The double mutant virus, first discovered in October in Maharashtra is deemed to more lethal. According to WHO, it has spread to over 44 countries, with the UK being the worst affected state outside India. It is also being deemed as the reason behind India’s devastating second wave.

"The resurgence in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India has raised questions on the potential role of B.1.617 and other variants (e.g., B.1.1.7) in circulation,” WHO noted.

2,58,317 deaths so far

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the nation. On May 14, the caseload of infections surged to 2,37,03,665 with over 2,58,317 deaths. At present, there are 37,10,525 active cases while a total of 1,97,34,823 have recovered till now. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of infections with over 52,26,710 cases, followed by Karnataka which has reported over 20,53,191 cases till now. The third most affected state is Kerala with more than registered COVID 20,10,934 cases.

This comes as White House Chief Medical advisor and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that India's home-grown Covaxin has been found to neutralise '617' variant of the deadly virus. "This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the '617' variant," he said.

Image: AP