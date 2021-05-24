Pfizer Says It'll Supply COVID Vaccines To Central Govt & Supranational Organisations Only

Amid uncertainty looming over the procurement of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the US-based vaccine manufacturing giant in a statement issued on Monday asserted that it will supply the vaccines only to the central governments and supranational organizations, for deployment in national immunization programs. Addressing the issue of allocation of doses within the country, it added that it is for the central government of the country to decide, based on the relevant health authority guidance.

Taking specifically the case of India, the company asserted, "Discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine for use in the country."

States denied Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

The statement of Pfizer comes after few Indian states including the capital Delhi said that foreign vaccine manufacturing companies such as Pfizer and Moderna declined to COVID vaccines to the state government as they want to directly deal with the Centre. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "We talked to Pfizer. They said that we will not give you the vaccines but talk to the Centre. We spoke to Moderna. Moderna said that we will not give you the vaccines but talk to the Centre."

Before Kejriwal, the Punjab government had asserted that the US-based pharmaceutical and biotech company, Moderna, has refused to ink any COVID-19 vaccine deal with Punjab amid the shortage faced. Citing Moderna's response, the state government said, "The US-based firm has a policy of only dealing with the Union Government and not with individual state or any private party as well." Later, the government was also denied the Pfizer vaccines.

India To Get Vaccinations On-demand By August

As per sources, from August, the citizens of the country would not have to register in advance or stand in long queues, and would simply be able to go and get vaccinated. This is on account of the country aiming to have 8-10 vaccine companies at its disposal by August and to manufacture over 300 crore vaccine doses by the end of the year, a figure that is double the country population. Significant steps by the Centre, including granting financial aid to manufacturers for multiplying the production by setting up new plants, have been taken already.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)