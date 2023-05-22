'PICs Have Certain Priorities': MEA On Importance Of FIPIC Summit Co-chaired By PM Modi

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave a comprehensive brief about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea. During the press briefing, Kwatra addressed how certain “priorities” of the Pacific Island Nation were addressed during the Forum For India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit. While co-chairing the third edition of the Summit, the Indian premier announced a 12-step programme to propel India’s partnership with Pacific Island countries.

During the press briefing on Monday, Kwatra elaborated on how certain Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have certain priorities due to their geographic location. Kwatra made it clear that these priorities were addressed during the summit. “One important underlying element of India’s vision with the FIPIC partners is that India regards the member countries as important nations of Global South,” the Indian Foreign Secretary asserted in the MEA briefing on Monday. “These countries have a certain priority because of their geography,” he further asserted.

Sharing highlights from a special visit to Papua New Guinea. Have a look… pic.twitter.com/Di6OrSWCm7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

#WATCH | Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefs about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently concluded visit to Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/SO8fAUOQaa — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

About the 12-step Action plan

After PM Modi concluded his trip to the island nation, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed the 12-step action plan launched by PM Modi to bolster ties between India and PIC. “PM @narendramodi & PM James Marape successfully hosted the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby. PM @narendramodi announced a 12-step action plan to propel partnerships with Pacific Island Countries. It will fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific,” Bagchi wrote on Twitter. This 12-point action plan includes establishing a 100-bed super speciality hospital in Fiji, setting up a regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea, initiating FIPIC SME development projects, etc. The agenda also includes setting up dialysis units and a 24x7 emergency helpline.