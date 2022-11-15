On Tuesday, Indonesia heard the chants of “Modi, Modi” when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped inside an Indian community event. PM Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora at event held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia.

Enamoured by the Indian Prime Minister’s presence, the crowd chanted “Modi, Modi”. Chants of “Bharat Mataa Ki Jai '' were heard as Modi banged the gong to commence the event. This was then followed by the national anthem of both India and Indonesia. The crowd, feeling patriotic after the Indian national anthem, went on to chant “Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram” after the national anthem ended.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Indian community event in Bali, Indonesia, as people chant "Modi, Modi".



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/3NWUMI9KfF — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

'India’s development is celebrated across the globe': PM Modi

PM Modi started his address by talking about the relevance of the event called “Bali Yatra Mohatsav”. He said that the “Mohatsav celebrated thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations.” While talking about the relations between India and Indonesia, PM Modi said, “Relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times.” He reminded the gathering about the 2018 earthquake in Indonesia and said, “In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri.”

Speaking about the progress India made in recent years, PM Modi said, “India’s development is celebrated across the globe.” adding, “Today India is proud of its heritage and culture.” The Indian Prime Minister then went on to say, “In the 21st century, India is progressing with Indonesia.” He further talked about the recent rise in Indian-origin CEOs in the world and said, “India's talent, technology, innovation, and industry have made an identity for themselves before the world. Several big companies of the world have an Indian-origin CEO.” When PM Modi arrived at the venue of the event, he also tried his hands at traditional Indonesian musical instruments

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue in Bali, Indonesia where an Indian community event will be held shortly; also tries his hands at traditional Indonesian musical instruments.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/xYsGzP1zzS — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Taking to Twitter the Indian PM wrote. “The accomplishments of the Indian diaspora make us proud. Addressing a community programme in Bali, Indonesia.”