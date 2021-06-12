PM Modi Addresses G7 Virtual Summit; Spells Out India's 'mantra For Humanity' Amid COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the G7 virtual summit in Cornwall, which is being hosted by the United Kingdom. During the participation in the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit, PM Modi gave the Mantra of "One Earth, One Health" in his remarks. The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger - Health’, focused on global recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of COVID infections in India.

Participated in the @G7 Summit session on Health. Thanked partners for the support during the recent COVID-19 wave.



India supports global action to prevent future pandemics.



"One Earth, One Health" is our message to humanity. #G7UK https://t.co/B4qLmxLIM7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2021

"Today's meeting should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world and call for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics", said Prime Minister as he emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard.

During the session, PM Modi highlighted India's ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

Prime Minister further committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID related technologies. PM advised the USA to keep raw material supplies open. PM Modi will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit on Sunday and will speak in two sessions.

Six key points by PM Modi during the G7 virtual summit

1. Called for global unity, leadership, and solidarity and emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics. He also mentioned that there should be ‘one earth, one health’ approach, which got echoed by German Chancellor Ms. Angela Merkel.

2. Highlighted India's ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising efforts of all levels of government, industry & civil society.

3. Spoke about India’s successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing & vaccine management, and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise.

4. Expressed India's commitment to support collective endeavours to improve global health governance.

5. Sought G7's support for proposal moved by India and South Africa at the WTO for a TRIPS waiver. Australia and others came out strongly in support of that.

6. India's emphasis on keeping open supply chains for vaccine raw materials and components to help enhance vaccine production in countries like India received widespread support.

G7 leaders reiterate PM's remark

German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi's mantra and conveyed strong support.

Australian PM Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for raw material supplies to vaccine producers like India to ensure large scale vaccine production for the whole world

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)