PM Modi Addresses SCO Summit, Stresses On Transforming India Into Manufacturing Hub

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on transforming India into a manufacturing hub. Speaking at the summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he emphasised on the global supply chains and said that India is focusing on a people-centric development model. "We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," PM Modi stated, adding that India advocates for mutual trust among SCO members.

Highlighting India's super growth at SCO, PM Modi said that the country's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5% this fiscal year. I am glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world. We are forming a new special working group on 'startup and innovation' and ready to share our experience with the SCO members," PM Modi added. He also pointed out that SCO's role is very important in the post-COVID era, as its member states contribute around 30% to the Global economy.

My remarks at the SCO Summit in Samarkand. https://t.co/6f42ycVLzq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

PM Modi bats for trustworthy, resilient & diversified supply chains

According to PM Modi, the global supply chains were massively hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which lead to energy as well as food crisis across the world. He also called on SCO members to make an effort to develop trustworthy, resilient and diversified supply chains. During the address, PM Modi also recognised 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets' and stressed on promoting millet farming in an attempt to overcome the crisis of fertilizers. "Millets are such superfoods that are being produced not only in SCO nations but also in other countries across the world for more than thousands of years. We should also think of organising a Millet food festival," he added.

PM Modi raises the issue of 'transit rights' for food supplies

The subject of "transit rights" for food supplies between neighbouring countries was also brought up by PM Modi, who emphasised that it takes India many months to transport supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan. He also stated that India is one of the most economical countries when it comes to medical and wellness tourism. In April 2022, WHO inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat. This was the first and only global centre by WHO for traditional treatment. India will take an initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines," PM Modi remarked.

About the 22nd SCO summit

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first in-person SCO Summit since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The SCO currently comprises eight Member states including Uzbekistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Besides, it also has four Observer States - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia - as well as six Dialogue Partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. The SCO is one of the largest multilateral organisations with almost 30% of the global GDP and 40% of the world's population.

