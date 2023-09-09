In the inaugural session of the 18th G20 summit hosted in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a tone of inclusive and human-centric development. He commenced with a solemn moment, offering condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco. "I offer condolences to those affected by the earthquake in Morocco," he said. The Prime Minister then welcomed all the world leaders. "India welcomes you all. We need to remember and recall the message of 'humanity'. We need to adapt a human-centric approach. This is the right time to give direction and shape to our future," Prime Minister Modi asserted.

My remarks at Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit. https://t.co/loM5wMABwb September 9, 2023

Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on.



It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE… pic.twitter.com/lVB2OoBioI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

Underlining the significance of India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future,' PM Modi emphasised that this concept resonates deeply with India's cultural ethos. "We need to work along the lines of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth, Trust of All)," he added. He went on to say that "India's G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented". The Prime Minister also flagged the fact that this G20 summit had transformed into a people's G20 summit.

PM Modi's proposal on AU membership accepted unanimously

Addressing critical global issues, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of collective efforts in tackling challenges like terrorism and cybersecurity. A significant moment transpired when Prime Minister Modi announced that the African Union has been granted permanent membership of the G20. The announcement was met with resounding applause from leaders present.

"We proposed that African Union be given permanent membership of G20. I believe there is a consensus on African Union's permanent membership," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister then invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit began.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his place at the G20 high table. The integration of the African Union into the G20 represents a significant step towards a more inclusive and representative global economic forum. The deliberations and decisions taken during this summit are poised to have far-reaching impacts on the course of international cooperation and development.