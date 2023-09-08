Last Updated:

G20 Summit: PM Modi & Biden Discuss Range Of Issues, Vow To Further Deepen Bond Between India And US

Shortly after landing, US President Joe Biden arrived at the Lok Kalyan Marg to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Global event News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk

Image: X/@PMOIndia


Shortly after landing, US President Joe Biden arrived at the Lok Kalyan Marg to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday evening, Biden touched down at the New Delhi Summit to take part in the G20 Summit. The US President was welcomed by the Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India, General Vijay Kumar Singh, at the New Delhi airport. After walking down the red carpet, Biden received a traditional welcome just like other world leaders who arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," the PMO said.

Biden’s visit came months after PM Modi made a historic official state visit to the United States. During his address, the Indian premier became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice.

READ | G20 Summit in Delhi: What are the factors that led to India's successful G20 Presidency?

PM held talks with Mauritian and Bangladeshi counterparts

Earlier today, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit from September 9-10. Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.The PM had said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental.

READ | Australian PM Albanese arrives in India for G20, expected to hold discussion with PM Modi
READ | UK PM Sunak vows to highlight 'devastating impact' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at G20
READ | G20 countries should show leadership by keeping 1.5 degree Celsius goal alive: UN chief
READ | WATCH: Bharat Mandapam to showcase India's rich culture & crafts to G20 delegates in Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT