Shortly after landing, US President Joe Biden arrived at the Lok Kalyan Marg to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday evening, Biden touched down at the New Delhi Summit to take part in the G20 Summit. The US President was welcomed by the Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India, General Vijay Kumar Singh, at the New Delhi airport. After walking down the red carpet, Biden received a traditional welcome just like other world leaders who arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," the PMO said.

Prime Minister @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden are holding talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.



Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PWGBOZIwNT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 8, 2023

Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a… pic.twitter.com/Yg1tz9kGwQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

Biden’s visit came months after PM Modi made a historic official state visit to the United States. During his address, the Indian premier became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice.

PM held talks with Mauritian and Bangladeshi counterparts

Earlier today, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit from September 9-10. Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.The PM had said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental.

Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more. pic.twitter.com/IIuAK0GkoQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023