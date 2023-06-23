PM Modi & US President Biden's Historic Joint Press Conference: Full Text & Takeaways Here

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden addressed a joint-press conference after their historic 2-hour-long bilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday. Here's what they said:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Democracy is in our DNA, Democracy flows through our veins, Democracy is our way of life and our ancestors have put it into words by enshrining it within the Constitution."

"India moves forward with the core principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas"

"In India, benefits that are intended for the people are accessible to all. The benefits reach whomever they are intended for."

"In India’s Democratic principles, there is no room for discrimination – be it religion, caste, age or geographic location."

"The trade and investments partnerships between India and America are not only important for the two nations but also for the entire world."

"Leaving behind the buyer-seller relationship of the past, today, India and the USA are moving towards transfer of technology, co-development and co-production."

"By taking the decision to join the Artemis Accords, we have given wings to our space cooperation"

"We care about our future generations, so we are taking a global responsibility to support the world in the crisis of climate change."

"India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism."

"India is the only G20 country to have met its climate commitments."

"We are committed to net zero emission from operations of Indian Railways, wherein the daily volumes of passengers carried is equivalent to the population of Australia."

"Sky is not the limit for Indo-US relations"

"Environment is an article of faith for us."

"Exploitation of nature is against our beliefs."

US President Joe Biden

"This partnership is amongst the most consequential in the world. It is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history."

"Together, we’re unlocking a shared future that I believe to be filled with unlimited potential"

"With PM Modi’s visit, we are demonstrating once more how India and the United States are collaborating on nearly every human endeavor; and delivering progress across the board."

"Under India’s leadership of the G20, we are putting Sustainable development at the center of the agenda . This would further strengthen ties not just with India but will have positive global impacts"

"Indians and Americans are both peoples who innovate and create, turn obstacles into opportunities; find strength in community and family. The Indian communit has been one of the most productive and innovative community contributing to the progress of both countries"

"Economic relations are booming, trade has doubled in the last 9 years. The Boeing aircraft purchase will create 10 million new jobs in the US across 44 states and will help in strengthening ties between India and US strategic partnership."

Most important takeaways from PM Modi & President Biden's press conference

During the conference, President Biden highlighted that PM Modi’s visit will unlock a shared future filled potential and collaboration. He said that this visit will highlight the numerous ways India and US collaboration will set the stage for world progress.

From Healthcare, Space, Artificial Intelligence, Upgrading telecommunication network and Strategic Defense agreements.

Takeaway: For India, which is taking great leaps towards ensuring Ease of Living for its citizens, greater collaboration with America in areas which directly impact the most vulnerable Indian citizens is a historic step.

Processing of Visas for both Students and workers will become easier with US opening consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. India will also be opening a new consulate in Seattle, USA.

Takeaway: A Significant number of Indian students and young professionals have had to face increasing problems when it comes to US visas. The new embassies and consulate will ensure better awareness and greater ease for people from both countries who are looking to travel.

It will make application process easier, more efficient and quicker.

Regional connectivity in the West Asia through I2U2 will help in propagating peace and strengthening multilateral ties.

Takeaway: India, under PM Modi’s leadership has been playing an increasingly central role in global decision making. Be it G20, QUAD, BRICS or I2U2 – today, India’s diplomatic footprint has become a symbol of deeper partnerships and greater success.

With a more robust presence in West Asia and India’s strides in seeking alternative sources of energy, the I2U2 grouping is set to become an important multi-lateral partnership between the East and the West.

President Biden also noted how a 4 million strong Indian-American community contributes with all their efforts to build a stronger, more secure future for the USA.

Takeaway: Today, the Indian Diaspora is the largest in the world. With greater recognition for the Diaspora’s achievements, comes a bigger opportunity for India to provide solutions for the problems of the world.

With around 5,000 Indian-Americans reaching the White House lawns ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the growing popularity of PM Modi, a representative of over 18% of the world’s population, has been witnessed – right at the centre of power and administration in America.

Other Important Takeaways

PM Modi mentioned that the day had a special importance between India and US relations. A new chapter has been added today and a new direction is added. Trade relationships between both countries remain strategic and beneficial to the global economy. Long pending trade issues get resolved.

The initiative for critical and innovative technology ISET has been launched. It is an important step for future partnerships in New areas of technology like AI, Space, Telecom, Quantum Computing. All of these are areas where India has immense potential with a young and skilled workforce.

Micron, Google and Applied Materials’ decisions taken to invest in India have set the stage for the start of new partnerships.

Green Hydrogen, Battery Storage, Carbon Storage will help in strengthening India and USA’s joint pursuit of clean energy. It will add vigour and strength to the strides India is taking towards renewable energy and electric mobility

A closer and deeper defense cooperation will also strengthen India’s defence manufacturing sector with more room for technology transfers. It will also strengthen India’s vision of becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence manufacturing.

In the space sector, where India is taking giant strides and building capacity, by joining the ARTEMIS cooperation we have taken a huge leap forward in space exploration.

The COVID pandemic and Ukraine conflict has created issues globally. India has adopted the path to conflict resolution to ensure peace

African Nations will have full membership in G20 which would help in ensuring giving voices and look forward to tackling issues which would have global benefit. This is a reflection of India’s growing clout as the voice for the developing word. It was heartening to note that the USA has also come out in support of this decision.