PM Modi & Xi Jinping Meet On Sidelines Of G20 Summit; Second Since Galwan Valley Clash

In a massive development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 15, met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

Notably, this was the second time that the leaders of the two countries were seen having a conversation with each other since the Galwan valley clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that broke out nearly two years ago.

According to the sources, PM Narendra Modi was seen indulging in small talk with President Xi. As per the visuals, both the leaders were seen having a light conversation while shaking hands with each other.

As per the sources, there had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday. But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not slot such a meeting.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly shook hands at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which was held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali met and greeted many world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi arrived in Bali on Monday to take part in the G20 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President's meeting on November 14 with his US counterpart grabbed several eyeballs. Revealing the details of the meeting state news agency Xinhua, mentioned that during his meeting with Biden, Xi Jinping stated that China and America should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.

In a first handshake between the two global leaders after clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) broke out between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen shaking hands at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This came after the two global leaders came face-to-face at the annual summit of the SCO. Notably, no official pictures were released confirming the handshake.