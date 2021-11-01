PM Modi Asks Developed Nations To Pledge $1 Trillion For Climate Financing, Walk The Talk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to world at the United Nations' 26th COP Summit in Glasgow urged the developed nations to pledge $1 trillion towards climate action. Urging the developed nations, PM Modi in his address stated that with the clock ticking, the climate financing and transfer of low-cost technology has become even more imperative.

On climate financing, PM Modi also outlined that the promises made in the past have been proven hollow and the world's stance has to move ahead from the Paris Agreement. It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi not only urged the developed nations to pledge $1 trillion but also to institute a framework to pin down accountability and compliance.

"Today, when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important: We know the reality - that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. When we're taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of the world over climate finance cannot be kept standing at the point where they were at the time of the Paris Agreement," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further stated, "It would be an appropriate justice to create pressure on the nations that don't meet their own promises of climate finance. India expects developed nations to make climate finance of $1 Trillion (per year) available at the earliest. Today it's important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation."

Finally, PM Modi urged the world to take major action as climate change is a major threat especially for the developing nations, and expressed that he expects decisions will be taken in Glasglow that will benefit the future generations.

India at COP26:



-Non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500GW by 2030



-Will meet 50% energy requirement with renewables by 2030



-Will reduce carbon emission by 1 bn tonnes by 2030



-Will bring down economy's carbon intensity by over 45% by 2030



-Net zero carbon emissions by 2070 pic.twitter.com/r0bPPC3ASt — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2021

PM Modi at COP26 Leaders' Event

Before addressing the national statement at COP26 summit, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke at the side event on ‘Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade’ and stated India's vision and efforts to overcome climate change. PM Modi said that from sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all should be made resilient against climate change.

In this regard, PM Modi shared three views. First, he said, we will need to make adaptation the key component of our development policies and projects. "In India, schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission and Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life," he said.

'The event in Paris was not just a summit for me, rather it was a commitment. And I am happy to represent a country like India, which despite having 17% of the global population, has only 5% of global emissions': PM Modi at COP26 pic.twitter.com/7OESduj5Yt — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2021

Secondly, he said that traditional practices should be given appropriate attention in our adaption policies. "To ensure this knowledge is passed onto our younger generations, we must include it as part of our school syllabi. Preservation of lifestyle per local conditions can be an important pillar of adaptation," Prime Minister said.

The third point, he said, "Even if the methods of adaptation are local, the support provided to vulnerable countries must be global, i.e. keeping in mind the need for global support for local adaptation that India took the initiative for Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure."

The COP26 leaders' Event was attended by heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. The COP26 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that kicked off on October 31 under UK's presidency in partnership with Italy will conclude on November 12.

(Image: ANI)