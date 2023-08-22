PM Modi At BRICS Summit: 5 Things About Bloc That Represents 42% Of World's Population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for South Africa on Tuesday morning. He will reach Johannesburg in the evening and will spend three days, from August 22 to 24, there attending the BRICS Summit. The 2023 BRICS Summit is the first in-person meeting of leaders since 2019. BRICS, a term initially coined by British economist Jim O’Neill in 2001, comprises the initials of five emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

1. Leaders of 42% of the world's population

What began as BRIC, representing four economies, expanded to include South Africa in 2010. The BRICS nations collectively account for 42% of the world’s population, 30% of its landmass, 23% of global GDP, and approximately 18% of global trade.

With the BRICS Summit underway, here are five essential insights about this significant international gathering.

2. Challenging dominant forces at heart of BRICS

At the heart of BRICS lies a shared sentiment of challenging the historical dominance of Western powers at international platforms like the United Nations. This notion of "Global South" champions the voices of nations that have long been marginalised in global discourse.

BRICS was founded to foster cooperation among these emerging economies, encompassing political dialogue and economic collaborations through institutions like the New Development Bank, which funds infrastructure and development projects in developing markets.

3. A look at BRICS Vision 2023

Each year, the chairmanship of BRICS rotates, with the incumbent setting the agenda for the group. In 2023, under South Africa's leadership, the summit's theme is "BRICS in Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism."

This focus underscores the growing involvement of China and Russia in Africa, with investments and interests spanning various sectors. Further, more than twenty countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others, have expressed interest in joining BRICS, indicating its expanding influence.

4. A look at China and Russia's Footprints

Both China and Russia have amplified their presence on the African continent. China's substantial investments in diverse infrastructure projects have positioned it as a vital partner for African nations. Meanwhile, Russia's Wagner Group, known for its involvement in conflicts like the Ukraine war, has also sought to establish its foothold in regional dynamics. This growing influence adds a layer of complexity to BRICS discussions.

5. A look at India's Global South ambitions

For India, BRICS offers a platform to assert its commitment to representing the Global South's interests. By engaging with nations that have historically faced marginalisation, India aims to amplify its role in shaping the international agenda.

As the chairmanship rotates, India will have the opportunity to leverage the platform to highlight the concerns and aspirations of nations beyond the established power centers.

As Prime Minister Modi joins other leaders in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit, the global spotlight shines on this consortium of emerging economies. While the focus this year is on Africa and inclusive multilateralism, the overarching goal remains fostering cooperation, dialogue, and mutual growth on the global stage.