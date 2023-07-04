PM Modi At SCO: Member Nations 'must Not Hesitate To Criticise Countries Supporting Terrorism'

In a veiled message to Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the SCO nations must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy and there must not be any "double standards" in combating terror activities.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russia's Vladimir Putin listening, Modi, who hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of the council of heads of the member states virtually, said that "decisive action" is required to deal with terrorism and terror financing.

In a declaration released at the end of the summit, the SCO leaders vowed to take action to stop the spread of terrorism, disrupt the terror financing channels, suppress recruitment activities and the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Chairing the summit, Modi also talked about the growing importance of the SCO and added that "it is our shared responsibility to understand each other's needs and sensitivities and resolve all challenges through better cooperation and coordination." The remarks came amid the lingering border row between India and China.

Addressing the SCO Summit. https://t.co/oO9B1nnXer — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2023

In his opening remarks, Modi also highlighted the need for boosting connectivity but asserted that it is essential to respect the basic principles of the SCO charter, especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states while making such efforts. There has been increasing global criticism of China's Belt and Road Initiative. India has been severely critical of the BRI as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

On Afghanistan, Prime Minister Modi said the situation there has a "direct impact on the security of all of us" and it is important to ensure that Afghan territory is not used to destabilise neighbouring countries or to encourage extremist ideologies. The Prime Minister also touched upon the global food, fuel and fertiliser crisis, highlighted the need for reform of the SCO and welcomed Iran as the new permanent member of the SCO. However, one of the major focus areas of his speech was combating the threat of terrorism.

"Terrorism has become a major threat to regional and global peace. Dealing with this challenge requires decisive action. Regardless of its form or manifestation, we must unite in our fight against terrorism," he said. "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies, provide shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations. There should be no place for double standards on such serious matters," he added.

While Pakistan has been supporting cross-border terrorism against India, China has been blocking efforts at the United Nations Security Council to designate a number of Pakistan-based terrorists in recent years. Last month China blocked a proposal moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. The Prime Minister also strongly pitched for deeper mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing and noted that the SCO's RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure) mechanism has played an important role in this.

"We should also take more active steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth of our countries. The joint statement being issued today on the issue of radicalisation is a symbol of our shared commitment," he said. The virtual summit under India's presidency was attended by leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran as well.

PM Modi also delved into various global challenges. "The global situation is at a critical juncture. Food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by disputes, tensions and epidemics," he said, without making any specific references. "Let us think together whether we as an organisation are capable of meeting the expectations and aspirations of our people. Are we able to meet the modern challenges," he asked. "Is the SCO becoming an organisation that is fully prepared for the future? In this regard, India supports the proposal for reform and modernisation of SCO," he said.

PM Modi said India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries. He added ensuring humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, formation of an inclusive government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking and ensuring the rights of women, children and minorities in that country are "our shared priorities".

"The people of India and Afghanistan share age-old friendly relations. Over the past two decades, we have contributed to the economic and social development of Afghanistan," he said.

Noting that India has continued to send humanitarian aid even after the events of 2021, Modi said it was essential that the land of Afghanistan is not used to destabilise neighbouring countries, or encourage extremist ideologies. The Prime Minister also batted for boosting regional connectivity. "Better connectivity not only increases mutual business but also increases mutual trust. But in these efforts, it is essential to respect the basic principles of the SCO Charter, especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

"After Iran's SCO membership, we can work for better utilisation of Chabahar Port. The International North-South Transport Corridor can become a safe and easy way for the landlocked countries of Central Asia to reach the Indian Ocean. We should realise its full potential," he added. India has been pushing for the Chabahar port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

Modi also called for removing language barriers among the SCO countries. "We would be happy to share India's AI-based language platform, Bhashini, with everyone to remove language barriers within the SCO. This can become an example of digital technology for inclusive growth," he said. Modi said the SCO can become an important voice for reform in other global institutions including the UN.

The Prime Minister welcomed Iran as the new member of the SCO and also the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for SCO membership of Belarus. "Today, the interest of other countries in joining SCO is proof of the importance of this organisation. In this process, it is necessary that the basic focus of the SCO remains on the interests and aspirations of the Central-Asian countries," Modi said.