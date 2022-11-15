PM Modi, Biden Discuss India-US Strategic Partnership & QUAD On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden are both attending the G20 summit, which is being held in Bali, Indonesia. PM Modi and Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Both leaders reviewed the progress in India and US' strategic relationship. Both India and the US will "continue to maintain close coordination during India's G20 presidency, according to a statement issued by the MEA.

Democrats and Republicans both intend to develop India into a strategic partner, as a counterweight to China in the region, to maintain balance of power in Asia. During the meeting, PM Modi and Joe Biden discussed the need to focus on emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

PM Modi and Biden discuss QUAD

Both leaders also discussed new groupings like the QUAD and I2U2. PM Modi and Joe Biden both expressed satisfaction with regard to the close cooperation between India and US in these groupings. They talked about global and regional developments and PM Modi thanked Biden, for the efforts he has put in to strengthen India-US ties. Joe Biden is a longtime advocate of closer ties between India and the US, long before he became president or vice-president. Since his days as a Senator in the US Senate, Biden has been an advocate of closer India-US ties. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released a statement, highlighting the details of the meet. The two leaders "reviewed the continued deepening of the India-US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc. They expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc," read the statement.

PM at G20 summit

After addressing the opening session of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Indian diaspora in Bali. PM Modi was greeted with "Modi, Modi" chants, when he entered the venue. Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that India does not think small, adding that under his tenure, India has opened as many bank accounts as the entire US population. "India doesn't think small...We have the largest stadium, largest statues...More than 320 million bank accounts opened. This means we have opened as many bank accounts as the population in America," said PM Modi.

He highlighted how Indians are making a mark in the world as India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity.