Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, bearing a thoughtful gift as he takes part in the three-day G7 summit unfolding in the city. On Saturday, he gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a Bodhi tree, which according to him, is not only a symbol of sacredness but also, the evergrowing ties between India and Japan.

"I congratulate you on the successful presidency of G7. I also want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one," he said on Saturday. To mark what he called a "delightful moment," PM Modi presented a Bodhi tree to the Japanese leader. "The Bodhi tree I gifted you has been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree," he said.

PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture. pic.twitter.com/FaYWYtm0Tl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 19, 2023

PM Modi, Kishida discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

The two leaders met on Saturday and touched upon various topics during their interaction. According to PMO India, they "discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture." External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks as "warm" and "productive."

"They discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

PM Modi is currently in Hiroshima at the invitation of Kishida for the G7 summit, an inter-governmental political forum. The duo shares a warm friendship that has seen them conduct bilateral meetings, relish traditional Indian snacks like golgappas, and most recently, celebrate their bond with a lush green tree.