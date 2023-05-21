PM Modi Calls For Building An Inclusive Food System At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for building an inclusive food system to provide relief to the world's most vulnerable people as part of his 10-point action plan to address challenges in the area of food, fertilisers and healthcare.

In an address at a session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi also pitched for checking the "expansionist mentality" occupying the fertiliser resources and strongly batted for the democratisation of technology.

The prime minister's 10-point action plan included curbing wastage of food, depoliticisation of global fertilizer supply chains, promoting millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital health care and building development models inspired by the needs of developing countries.

There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.

The prime minister said efforts should be put to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people, especially "marginal farmers should be our priority".

"The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," he said.

The prime minister, however, did not name any country.

Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be "our collective responsibility".

"It is essential for sustainable global food security," he said.

The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

Modi also underlined the need for focusing on development, technology and democracy together.

"It is necessary to democratise technology. Technology can become a bridge between development and democracy," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the model of development should pave the way for welfare and not become a hindrance in the progress of developing countries.

"I am confident that our discussions today will be useful in creating an important link between the agenda of the G20 and the G7. And will be successful in prioritising the hopes and expectations of the Global South," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of natural farming.

"We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world," he said.

Modi said that there is a need to separate organic food from "fashion statement and commerce" and instead, it should be linked to nutrition and health.

Modi also spoke about the advantages of millets.

"Millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. Awareness should be created on this," he said.

At another session, Modi identified climate change, environmental security and energy security as some of the biggest challenges facing the world.

"To solve all these challenges, we have to listen to the call of the earth. You have to change your behavior accordingly," he said.

"Moving forward in the direction of climate action, we have to make green and clean technology supply chains resilient," he said.

"If we do not provide technology transfer and affordable financing to the needy countries, then our discussions will remain only discussions. There will be no change on the ground," he said.

"I can proudly say that the people of India are conscious towards the environment and understand their responsibilities. This sense of responsibility has been flowing in our veins for centuries," he said.

The prime minister said India is fully prepared to make its contribution together with all.