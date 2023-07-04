PM Modi Calls Out State Sponsors Of Terrorism At SCO Meet, Pak PM Tries To Save Face

Prime Minister Narendra Modi minced no words during his opening address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Tuesday to directly confront nations which use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to engage in asymmetric warfare. While he refrained from naming specific countries, his remarks were seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan. PM Modi firmly stated that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and urged SCO members to take concrete steps to counter terror financing and radicalisation.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that terrorism poses a grave threat to regional and global peace. He highlighted the need for collective action, stating that some countries employ cross-border terrorism as a tool of their policies and offer safe havens to terrorists. He called upon the SCO to unequivocally condemn such countries and flagged the importance of consistent and unwavering condemnation of terrorism without any double standards.

What was the Pakistani PM's response?

In response, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif attempted to salvage his country's reputation. He agreed with the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called for a united front against the hydra-headed monster. While acknowledging the shared interest in peace and stability among SCO member states, PM Sharif cautioned against using terrorism as a diplomatic weapon. "Any temptation to use it as a cudgel for diplomatic point-scoring must be avoided under all circumstances,” he said.

The indirect exchange between the two leaders reflects the ongoing tensions and concerns surrounding state-sponsored terrorism in the region. With PM Modi's direct call-out and PM Sharif's response, the SCO meeting highlighted the critical issue of combating terrorism and the imperative for cooperation among member states to ensure regional security and prosperity.

As the SCO deliberations continue, the international community will closely watch the actions and commitments made by member states in addressing the scourge of terrorism. The need for a united front against terrorism remains paramount, and the effectiveness of the SCO's collective efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of regional stability and global security.

Here is what else you need to know about SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. It originated from the Shanghai Five, a group consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which was formed in 1996 to promote confidence-building measures and address border disputes in the region. Uzbekistan joined the group in 2001, leading to the formation of the SCO.

The SCO's main objectives include promoting regional security, enhancing economic cooperation, and fostering cultural and educational exchanges among member states. The organisation covers a vast geographical area spanning from Central Asia to parts of South Asia and includes some of the world's most populous countries.

The SCO has a number of mechanisms for cooperation, including regular summits, ministerial meetings, and working groups. The organisation focuses on addressing regional security challenges, such as terrorism, separatism, and extremism. It also aims to facilitate economic development and trade among member states, particularly through initiatives related to transportation, energy, and investment.

In addition to the six founding members, the SCO has expanded its membership over the years. India and Pakistan became full members in 2017, increasing the organisation's significance and influence in South Asia. Belarus, and Mongolia, have observer status. Iran recently became a full fledged member.

The SCO operates on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. It serves as a platform for member states to engage in dialogue, build trust, and collaborate on various issues of mutual interest. The organisation aims to promote stability, peace, and development in the region, while also addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for cooperation.

The SCO's activities and decisions have implications not only for its member states but also for the broader geopolitical landscape, given the organisation's growing prominence and its potential to shape regional dynamics in Eurasia.