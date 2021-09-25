PM Modi Champions India As The 'Mother Of Democracy' As He Addresses UNGA For The 4th Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to him as a little child who used to help his father at his tea shop to grow to the level where he is addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the fourth time, demonstrating the strength of Indian democracy.

PM Modi declared at the UN General Assembly's 76th session that he represented a country recognised as the 'mother of democracy.' He said that India has a long democratic tradition dating back to thousands of years. He further said that diversity is India's strong identity.

"It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy. The strength of the democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall is today addressing the UNGA for the fourth time," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi paid respect to everyone who died in the COVID-19 outbreak

He also paid respect to everyone who has died as a result of the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. 'Building Resilience through Hope to Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect People's Rights and Revitalize the United Nations,' is the topic of this year's General Debate.

On Tuesday, the 76th United Nations General Assembly's high-level session opened in New York. This year's UNGA has been organised in hybrid style, yet a substantial number of world leaders have gathered in New York.

Modi landed in the United States on Wednesday for a three-day visit. This was his first trip outside the country since the COVID pandemic broke out. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Prime Minister Modi for bilateral talks. In addition, he also met with Australia's Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also attended the inaugural Quad Summit in person, which took place in Washington. He also met with five global CEOs to discuss possible investments in India.

Modi last spoke at the UN General Assembly in 2019

Modi last spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. Nearly 60 leaders of state and government are set to offer comments via pre-recorded video statements during the General Debate.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@naqvimukhtar