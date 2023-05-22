PM Modi Conferred With Fiji’s Highest ‘Companion Of The Order’ Honour

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has been conferred with Fiji's highest 'Companion of the Order of Fiji' honour by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in recognition of the Indian prime minister's global leadership. Only a few individuals who are not from Fiji have been honoured with this distinction so far. PM Modi said, "...This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations..."

Image Credit: ANI

Thanking the government, PM Modi further said, 'I am thankful to the people and Government of Fiji for bestowing upon me the Companion of the Order of Fiji. I express my gratitude to PM Sitiveni Rabuka for presenting this prestigious award. It is a great honor for India and acknowledges the deep bond between our two nations.'

PM Modi has received the highest civilian distinctions from a number of countries. These honours are a testament to PM Modi's vision and leadership, which have aided India's ascension to global prominence. It also represents India's expanding international connections.

You are the leader of Global South: PM Marappe to Modi

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has hailed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "leader of the Global South", during his address at the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday.

Marape said, "We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums." PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Pacific nation which is a part of the second leg of his three-nation visit.

The summit assumes added significance because it takes place at a time when Beijing is actively working to increase both its military and diplomatic presence in the area. PM Modi had earlier stated, "I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)."

FIPIC was founded in 2014 by PM Modi

FIPIC was established during Prime Minister Modi's 2014 trip to Fiji. Leaders from 14 nations are attending this year's FIPIC summit, which is a remarkable development given how infrequently they generally meet due to connectivity issues and other concerns.

Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are the nations that make up the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). To promote collaboration and fortify ties with India in the Pacific area, these countries take part in FIPIC.