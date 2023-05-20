PM Modi Elucidates Significance Of India's Participation In G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan at the invitation of Fumio Kishida to attend the G7 Summit, underscored the importance of cooperation between the G7 and G20 in addressing pressing global issues in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. The Prime Minister, who also chairs the G20, emphasised his commitment to leading the international community in resolving the challenges of the "Global South," including developing and emerging countries.

PM Modi on significance of India's participation in the G7 Summit

On being asked about the significance of his participation in the G7 Summit as the chair of the G20 at this juncture of international affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The G7 and G20 summits are crucial platforms for global cooperation. As the G20 chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security, and peace and security."

He further asserted that the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan provides a strong foundation for our joint efforts, contributing to global cooperation on these issues.

The Prime Minister also noted the geopolitical tensions causing disruptions in food and energy supply chains, stressing the need for collaboration with Japan and like-minded countries to continuously address the core concerns of developing countries.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi reaffirmed his strong support for an international order based on respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underlining the significance of the UN Charter and international law.

As India is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is believed to possess nuclear weapons independently, PM Modi unequivocally stated that the use of weapons of mass destruction is absolutely unacceptable. He expressed his readiness to work with all countries towards a world without nuclear weapons, a vision promoted by Prime Minister Kishida.