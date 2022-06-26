PM Modi Embarks On Two-day Visit To Germany To Attend G7 Summit; Here's All About It

Prime Minister Narendra embarked on his two-day visit to Germany on Sunday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit under the German Presidency scheduled from June 26-27, wherein he will not only hold bilateral talks with G7 nations but also with the quest nations.

"I will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month," PM Modi said in an official statement. Speaking about the G7 summit, PM Modi said, " I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy." He also stated that on the sidelines of the summit taking place in Germany, he will be holding bilateral talks with leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries.

During the first day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and also meet the Minister-President of Bavaria, Germany's largest state by land area. Whereas on June 27, PM Modi will attend the G7 summit and will also hold bilateral talks with the US, France, UK, Japan and Germany on the sideline of the G7 summit.

Starting tomorrow, 26th June, I will be in Germany to take part in the G-7 Summit being held at Schloss Elmau. I will also interact with the Indian community in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will be meeting various world leaders as well. https://t.co/zAMkr7KuCs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2022

Notably, on June 26, PM Modi in Munich will interact with the Indian diaspora from across Europe during his visit to Germany. "While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries," Prime Minister Modi said according to PMO.

G7 Summit

The current G7 summit is taking place under the German Presidency at Germany's Schloss Elmau. It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries in the summit as well. So, apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

Notably, the agendas of this G7 summit on which the states are likely to have discussion are the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Global energy crisis, Global food crisis, Security in the Indo-Pacific region, Countering Beijing and Counter-terrorism.

PM Modi to visit UAE after G7 summit

Notably, after attending the G7 summit in Germany, PM Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022, to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said according to PMO's press release. The External Affairs Ministry informed that PM will depart from UAE on the same night of June 28.

