PM Modi Explains The Significance Of Konark Wheel To US President Joe Biden

On the first day of the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received all the guests at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday with warmth. In the background was a replica of the Konark wheel. When PM Modi received US President Joe Biden, he took a few extra minutes. Why? Well, PM Modi wanted to explain to the American President the significance of the Konark wheel.

The Konark Wheel, also known as the Sun Temple Wheel, is an iconic architectural element that holds immense cultural, religious, and historical significance in India. It is associated with the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the town of Konark in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Here is what else you need to know

The Konark Wheel is a colossal stone wheel, intricately carved and designed as a massive chariot wheel. It is one of the most recognizable symbols of Indian art and architecture. The wheel is an integral part of the Sun Temple's architecture, and its sheer size and detailed craftsmanship are awe-inspiring.

The Konark Sun Temple, where the wheel is located, was built in the 13th century CE by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty. It is situated on the shores of the Bay of Bengal and is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. The temple complex is designed in the form of a gigantic chariot with 24 elaborately carved wheels like the one in question.

The Konark Wheel symbolizes the "chariot of the Sun God." In Hindu mythology, the Sun God, Surya, is believed to ride a chariot across the sky each day, pulled by seven horses. The chariot's wheels represent the passage of time. The Konark Wheel showcases the exceptional artistic and architectural skills of the craftsmen of the time. The intricate carvings on the wheel depict various mythological scenes, deities, and celestial beings. These carvings also include depictions of musicians, dancers, and various forms of flora and fauna.

The wheel's design is not just an artistic masterpiece but also a marvel of engineering. It was crafted with meticulous precision to ensure that it could accurately function as a sundial. The spokes of the wheel serve as sundials, and the shadow cast by the spokes can be used to calculate the time of day.

The Sun Temple is not just an architectural wonder

The Konark Sun Temple and its iconic wheel are not only architectural wonders but also hold deep religious significance. The temple was dedicated to the Sun God and served as a place of worship and pilgrimage. It was believed that visiting the temple and paying homage to the Sun God would bring glory.

In recognition of its cultural and historical importance, the Konark Sun Temple, along with the Konark Wheel, was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. It is considered one of India's most important heritage sites and attracts visitors and scholars from around the world.

Over the years, the Konark Wheel and the Sun Temple have faced challenges due to natural factors and environmental wear. The Indian government and various organizations have undertaken extensive preservation and restoration efforts to safeguard this invaluable cultural treasure.