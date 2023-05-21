PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Kishida, Japanese Govt For Hosting India During G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratutude to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the people of Japan for "their warmth". PM Modi said that he had a frutiful visit to Japan where he met several world leaders during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

PM Modi departed Japan on Sunday for Papua New Guinea before eventually heading to Australia. At the G7 summit, PM Modi met the leaders of the world's most advanced economies and also attended a QUAD meeting. He also notably met Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, a first since Russia's war in Ukraine began in February, 2022.

It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

Japan had invited various countries other than the premanent members of the G7. This year, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam were invted, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of reaching out to developing countries in the so-called Global South and US allies & partners.

Why Hiroshima?

Hiroshima is Japan PM Kishida’s hometown. His choice of venue underscored a determination to put nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the top of the agenda of this year’s summit.

A path to nuclear disarmament has appeared more difficult with Russia’s recent nuclear weapon threats in Ukraine, as well as nuclear and missile development by China and North Korea.

Japan, which is protected by the US nuclear umbrella, has also faced criticism that its nuclear disarmament pledge is an empty promise. Kishida is trying to forge a realistic roadmap between the current harsh reality and the ideal of a world without nuclear weapons.

Japan PM Kishida took the invitees to the Hiroshima peace memorial to pay tribute to the site where the world saw its forst atomic attack.

realities of the atomic bombings. We will work to rekindle momentum towards achieving a #WorldWithoutNuclearWeapons, which so many people all around the world desire. (2/2) (May 21) — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) May 21, 2023

“I believe the first step toward any nuclear disarmament effort is to provide a first-hand experience of the consequences of the atomic bombing and to firmly convey the reality,” Kishida had said Saturday during a visit to Hiroshima to observe summit preparations.

