PM Modi Extends Special Invite To US VP Kamala Harris, Hails Her Election As 'inspiration'

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invite to US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India, after the two met at Washington DC

Koushik Narayanan
Narendra Modi meets Kamala Harris

Image: @narendramodi


In the latest development from Washington DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris after the two met for the first time since the latter took up her current post. Hailing her election as America's VP as 'historic', PM Modi noted that Kamala Harris was an inspiration to the world, while extending an invite to the Indian-origin leader. Hours earlier, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Australia's PM Scott Morrison before which he met the CEOs of top tech companies.

The two leaders issued a joint statement following their meeting on Thursday. PM Modi noted that US and India shared similar values and geopolitical interests while terming the two countries as 'natural partners'. PM Modi expressed confidence in the India-US ties reaching a new height under the reign of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Recalling Vice President Kamala Harris' phone call during the second wave of COVID, PM Modi mentioned that he would never forget the moment and hailed her support amid difficult times. 

"President Biden and yourself (Kamala Harris) took up US leadership in very challenging times. However, within a short time, you have had many achievements on your credit. US has taken very important initiative in terms of tackling climate change and COVID", PM Modi said, at the joint statement post their meeting.  

US VP Kamala Harris, meanwhile, lauded India for helping the world battle COVID via vaccine distribution and noted that America was proud to help India during the second wave of the pandemic. Further, the US Vice President hailed India's decision to resume the export of COVID vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri programme and noted that COVID, climate change and a free Indo-Pacific region were the areas of interest shared by the two countries. Kamala Harris noted that democracies in the world were under threat and called for the need to come together to protect democracy and strengthen it. 

"I look forward how our nation can work together to face challenges together and turn these challenges into opportunities. Thank you for the heartwarming welcome," US VP Kamala Harris said. 

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi met with the CEOs of Qualcomm, Blackstone, Adobe, First Solar and General Atomics Global Corporation and discussed a variety of issues ranging from investment in India to boosting innovation and technology. 

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)

