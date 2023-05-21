PM Modi, G7 Leaders Pay Respects To Atomic Bomb Victims At Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

On May 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with world leaders of G7 nations paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on the sidelines of the G7 Summit being held in Japan. On Day 3 of the Summit, leaders of the invited countries paid tributes to Hiroshima nuclear conflict victims. Apart from PM Modi, US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak along with other leaders were also present as the world leaders paid their respects. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park has been built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the Second World War.

During the summit, PM Modi highlighted challenges that have been faced around the world, including food, fertiliser and energy security. Further, he has held several bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders during the Summit.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with world leaders on sidelines of G7 Summit

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour and has been in Japan since May 19 to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima. This visit comes after Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida invited the prime minister to visit the East Asian Country. Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is set to wrap up the G7 Summit in Japan and will be heading to Papua New Guinea on May 21.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the full range of relations between the two countries during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier on May 20. The two leaders also emphasised the areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency being focussed upon to make the planet better. Further, ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies were also part of the agenda on which the two leaders had a thorough discussion.

PM Modi has also stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of the Global South. The G7 Summit is one of the global events that has been held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.