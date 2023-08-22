Last Updated:

BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets Indian Diaspora In South Africa Amid Dhol Beats & 'Vande Mataram' Chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in South Africa, where he received a grand welcome from the people of the Indian diaspora.

Bhagyasree Sengupta

PM Modi lands in South Africa (Image : Twitter - PM Moid)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in South Africa, where he received a grand welcome from the people of the Indian diaspora amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Several members of the Indian diaspora were seen touching feets of PM Modi to seek his blessings.

Earlier today, PM Modi touched down in Johannesburg, South Africa to take part in the 15th edition of the BRICS Summit. The group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is meeting for the first time in Johannesburg since the deadly COVID pandemic. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have reached Johannesburg for the summit, PM Modi's meeting with Xi is highly anticipated. 

Shortly after landing in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister took a moment to greet the Indian diaspora that was eagerly waiting for his arrival. People were seen waving Indian flags while raising slogans of “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi". Meanwhile, members of the Indian community played “dhols” and other musical instruments at the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, where PM Modi will stay during his visit.

PM Modi gets ceremonial wlecome

After landing, PM Modi was received by Deputy South African President Paul Mashatile. PM Modi shook hands with the South African delegation as he walked down the red carpet. South Africa welcomed the Indian Prime Minister with its own elan and panache. Minutes after landing, South African folk dancers performed marvellous traditional dance. The traditional dance form is called Indlamu & Ingoma, which are the traditional Zulu dance from Southern Africa. 

In South Africa, PM Modi will participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

