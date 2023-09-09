PM Modi Guaranteed And Delivered: EAM Jaishankar As African Union Wins G20 Membership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to include African Union (AU) into the G20 last year and he delivered on his promise today at the G20 Summit, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said on September 9. At a press conference at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, Jaishankar said that Senegal President and former AU President Macky Sall approached PM Modi at the Bali Summit in November, 2022, with a grievance.

"He (Sall) complained that there were no discussions of AU's G20 membership and PM Modi assured him that it will be done during India's presidency and this is the guarantee of Modi," the Minister said.

"And you have seen that he has delivered this assurance that he had made. And during the BRICS summit, the then president came to the PM and he reminded him that you had assured us and you really impacted it," Dr. Jaishankar further added.

G20 welcomes African Union

The AU, which was founded in 2002 and is a group of 55 nations, was made a permanent member at the first day of the G20 Summit today. At the first session of the Summit 'One Earth', PM Modi announced the inclusion of AU and offered its President Azali Assoumani a seat at the high table.

Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/fQQvNEA17o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

"It was in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath' that India proposed permanent membership for the African Union in the G-20. I believe that we all agree on this proposal. With your consent, before we proceed with further proceedings, I invite the Chairperson of the African Union to take their place as a permanent member of the G20," PM Modi said at the opening address.

The PM also called for global unity and progress for the development of the global south, the developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which have largely been unheard until now.