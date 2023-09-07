WATCH: PM Modi Hails Historic Connection Between 'Bharat' And Asia At ASEAN Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his country as "Bharat" in his remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. At the summit, the PM highlighted how the nation is deeply connected to the rest of Asia in terms of history and values.

"Your Majesty, Excellencies, our history and geography connect Bharat and Asia. Along with shared values, regional unity, peace, prosperity and mutual trust in a multipolar world also bind us together," PM Modi said in Hindi. "Asia is central to Bharat's Act East Policy. Bharat supports Asia's centrality and the outlook of Asia on the Indo-Pacific. Asia holds a prominent position in Bharat's Indo-Pacific initiative," he added.

My remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit. https://t.co/OGpzOIKjIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023

The PM also recalled last year's summit, which he referred to as "the Bharat-ASEAN friendship day." Hailing the decades-old partnership between New Delhi and Jakarta, the PM said, "Last year we celebrated the Bharat-ASEAN friendship day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership. Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit."

All you need to know about Bharat vs India row

The PM using the term "Bharat" instead of "India" comes as political leaders in the country clash over it. The saga began when a G20 dinner invitation went out earlier this week. It mentioned that the dinner will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and addressed the host as "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India."

This ensued a heated debate, with some lauding the government for embracing the nation's authentic cultural roots. On the other hand, some called it a move that aims to distract the general public from important issues and create a divide. Dismissing the criticism, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar told ANI, “India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it."