PM Modi Highlights India's Key Role At Global South Summit; Calls For 'equivalent Voice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the inaugural leaders’ session of ‘Voice of Global South: For human-centric development’ underscoring the significance of the 'equivalent voice' of the Global South. Speaking virtually on the international platform, he reiterated that the Global South’s voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India's priories too.

"We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice, and your priorities are India's priorities,” PM Narendra Modi said during his address.

India’s priorities and agenda for the Global South

The summit signifies bonhomie between nations of the Global South, which share their priorities and perspectives on a common platform. PM Modi further stated that the nation has always prioritised sharing its development experience with the Global South. Furthermore, he called on the Global South to “identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies.”

PM Modi further said that the Global South has “the largest stakes in the future,” stating “Three-fourths of humanity live in our countries.”

He also reiterated India’s commitment to the Global South, giving the example of the nation’s efforts in supplying vaccines and medicines during the pandemic. “India has always stood for the greater role of developing countries in determining our common future,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlights challenges faced by the Global South

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the prevailing geopolitical scenario and concerns pertaining to terrorism, conflicts, political tensions, rising food, fertiliser and fuel prices, and climate change. He stressed that the “world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last.”

"We have turned the page in another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and global political tensions. Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, climate change-induced natural disasters and lasting economic impact of the Covid pandemic,” PM Modi said during his address. “Most of the global challenges have not been created by Global South but they affect us more," PM Modi added.

India’s agenda amid G-20 Presidency

New Delhi’s aim of amplifying the voice of the Global South was also highlighted by the Prime Minister at the summit. “For our G20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' This is in line with our civilizational ethos,” PM Modi stated while iterating that the path to realizing 'oneness' is through human-centric development.

He laid emphasis on attempting to redesign global financial and political governance while calling on the Global South to 'Respond, Recognize, Respect, and Reform' to re-energize the world.

“Respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognize that the principle of 'common but differentiated responsibilities' applies to all global challenges. Respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant," the Prime Minister stressed.