Commencing the series of bilateral meetings scheduled with world leaders ahead of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday. In a video montage circulating on the social media platform X, the duo can be seen shaking hands and having a sit-down conversation.

Their meeting aimed to strengthen the partnership between New Delhi and Port Louis across all sectors. According to PM Modi, Friday's bilaterals will focus on further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation that India shares with its allies. The meeting between PM Modi and Jugnauth came hours after the latter touched down in the national capital.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth hold a bilateral meeting, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/P59ttdu9mK — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment… pic.twitter.com/L6BDSpIAIV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

Greeting him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "Welcome to India, my friend PM @KumarJugnauth. Looking forward to our meeting later today." After landing, Jugnauth also met Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The duo reiterated their commitment to take bilateral ties to the next level.

Mauritius PM commends India's G20 presidency

A day before, the Mauritius Premier spoke in detail about the summit in a conversation with ANI. During the interview, he praised this year's theme of "One Earth, One Family and One Future," stating that it accurately represents the need for unity as the world undergoes significant changes such as climate change.

"I think there could not have been a better theme that has been chosen by India - One Earth, One Family and One Future - which is drawn from the Sanskrit phase of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I think this is pertinent more so when we look at the effect of climate change because what one country does, not only affects that country but also the whole world," he said. He also lauded India's inclusive approach during its G20 presidency and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for extending an invitation to him.