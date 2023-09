PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meetings With Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida On Sidelines Of G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Sunak, who arrived here on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet. pic.twitter.com/7kKC17FfgN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, "Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment." India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, he said.

Held productive talks with PM @kishida230. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors. pic.twitter.com/kSiGi4CBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.