PM Modi Holds 'fruitful' Talks With Spanish Counterpart Pedro Sanchez In Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy. PM Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors in India including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing.

PM Modi holds 'fruitful' talks with Spanish counterpart in Italy

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that both the leaders had fruitful talks on ways to deepen ties between India and Spain. "The two nations are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, energy, innovation and more," Bagchi informed.

PM @narendramodi met Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon.



Invited Spain to invest in various sectors in India including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/S73SABt9qS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 31, 2021

PM Modi, who is in Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to attend the G20 leaders' summit, was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his meeting with Sanchez.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Indian Prime Minister interacted with various world leaders, including the United States President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong among others.

G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

G20 leaders on Sunday made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality by or around 2050 as they concluded a two-day summit, laying the groundwork for the United National climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. As per the final communique, the leaders also agreed to cease public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no limitations for phasing out coal domestically.

According to AP, Italian Premier Mario Draghi told, "We must accelerate the phasing-out of coal and invest more in renewable energy. We also need to make sure that we use available resources wisely, which means that we should become able to adapt our technologies and also our lifestyles to this new world."

The G-20 reaffirmed earlier commitments by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion every year to help poorer nations cope with climate change.

(Image: @MEAIndia-Twitter)