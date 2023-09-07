PM Modi In Jakarta Says Engagement With ASEAN 'key Pillar Of Act East Policy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and that it has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative as well. In his departure statement, as he headed for the ASEAN-India summit, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism into the forum's ties with New Delhi.

PM to discuss issues of importance to region at ASEAN, EAS

The Prime Minister arrived in Jakarta on Thursday, September 7 to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit (EAS). he received a grand welcome at the airport and was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora, waiting to meet the Prime Minister. He congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the crucial forum.

Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet. pic.twitter.com/aKpwLnk3ky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2023

“I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy," Prime Minister Modi said. "Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties," he added.

My remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit. https://t.co/OGpzOIKjIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023

PM Modi underscored that the 18th East Asia Summit "provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges."

Prime Minister is expected to hold the meeting with leaders of all ASEAN nations including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the US. At the EAS summit, "I hope to discuss issues of importance to the region, including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation," said the Prime Minister.