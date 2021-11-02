PM Modi Invites Israeli Counterpart To India; PM Naftali Bennett To Visit In Early 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday, marking the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers after the latter assumed office in June 2021. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and PM Bennet reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the two countries in diverse sectors. The two sides also agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation.

Given that India and Israel will complete 30-years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year, PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Bennett to visit India. "During their meeting, PM Modi mentioned to the Israeli PM that next year would mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India & Israel and invited him to visit India in that context," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Accepting PM Modi's request, PM Bennett said he would be delighted to visit India in the first quarter of 2022, the Foreign Secretary revealed.

After the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting revealing that he had held fruitful talks on boosting India-Israel friendship with his counterpart. "Glad to have met, yet again, PM Nafali Bennett, We had fruitful talks on boosting India-Israel friendship in sectors such as research, innovation and futuristic technologies. These sectors are critical for empowering our youngsters," PM Modi tweeted.

שמח שנפגשתי שוב עם @naftalibennett . היו לנו שיחות משמעותיות בנושא קידום יחסי הודו וישראל בתחומי המחקר, חדשנות וטכנולוגיה עתידנית אשר חשובים להעצמת הדור החדש pic.twitter.com/cJecB26ZqZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

Earlier today, a light-hearted moment from the meeting between the two leaders had won hearts at the COP26 Summit. In the video widely circulating on social media, Israel PM was heard telling Modi, "You are the most popular man in Israel." Responding to Bennett's comment, PM Modi said "Thank you". Bennett then told Prime Minister Modi, "Come and join my party."

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

PM Modi bats for solar energy at COP26

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday where he discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. Speaking at the session on ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment', PM Modi discussed the geo-political tensions that had been triggered during the race for fossil fuels, and the need to tap into the infinite potentials of solar power.

"Damage has been caused by tampering with nature. The use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous but it made the Earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geopolitical tensions. But technology has given the world a big opportunity. The Sun is the source of all energy. Solar energy must be adopted to save humanity," said PM Modi.