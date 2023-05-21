PM Modi Invokes Buddha To Make Pincer Point On Russia-Ukraine War

Enmity does not calm enmity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia-Ukraine war. The Prime Minister who is in Japan to attend the G7 Summit advised people to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha. “In India, and here in Japan too, Lord Buddha has been followed for thousands of years. In the present era, there isn't an issue that the Buddha's teachings can't help us solve. The war, unrest and instability that the world is facing today, Buddha had already given the solution centuries ago,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further mentioned Lord Buddha’s four sayings in Sanskrit which means that, “Enmity does not calm enmity. Enmity is pacified by affinity. In this spirit, we should move forward together with everyone,” PM Modi said.

Nahi Veren Verani Summan teedh udaasan Awairen ch sammnti Es dhammo santan

PM's visit to Peace Memorial Museum

Notably, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, May 21 visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and signed the visitor's book. PM Modi paid tribute to 1945 atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park. Other G7 leaders also paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book. PM Modi paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/6PGdlFepZW — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. pic.twitter.com/gd3TgcJON1 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

PM Modi's Japan visit

It is pertinent to mention that India is not a part of the G7 nations, however, PM Modi attended the summit on the invitation of Japan PM Fumio Kishida. The Quad Summit held in Hiroshima, on Saturday, May 20 laid out an expansive agenda in a strong signal to China but again not explicitly naming the country in the leaders' joint statement. All four leaders of the member countries vowed to take it to the next level from setting up an undersea cable, to critical supply chains and to countering terrorism. The venue of the Quad Summit, which was earlier scheduled to take place in Australia, was changed to Japan due to US President Joe Biden’s change of itinerary as he had to be back home to attend debt crisis talks.