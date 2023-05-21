Last Updated:

PM Modi Invokes Buddha To Make Pincer Point On Russia-Ukraine War

PM Modi mentioned Lord Buddha’s four sayings in Sanskrit which means that, “Enmity does not calm enmity. Enmity is pacified by affinity."

Global event News
 
| Written By
Isha Bhandari
PM Modi's message on Russia-Ukraine war, says 'enmity does not calm enmity'

Image: ANI


Enmity does not calm enmity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia-Ukraine war. The Prime Minister who is in Japan to attend the G7 Summit advised people to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha. “In India, and here in Japan too, Lord Buddha has been followed for thousands of years. In the present era, there isn't an issue that the Buddha's teachings can't help us solve. The war, unrest and instability that the world is facing today, Buddha had already given the solution centuries ago,” said PM Modi. 

The Prime Minister further mentioned Lord Buddha’s four sayings in Sanskrit which means that, “Enmity does not calm enmity. Enmity is pacified by affinity. In this spirit, we should move forward together with everyone,” PM Modi said. 

  1. Nahi Veren Verani
  2. Summan teedh udaasan
  3. Awairen ch sammnti
  4. Es dhammo santan

PM's visit to Peace Memorial Museum

Notably, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, May 21 visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and signed the visitor's book. PM Modi paid tribute to 1945 atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park. Other G7 leaders also paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. 

READ | Biden and Albanese tell PM Modi he's in 'high demand', raise a peculiar concern

PM Modi's Japan visit

It is pertinent to mention that India is not a part of the G7 nations, however, PM Modi attended the summit on the invitation of Japan PM Fumio Kishida. The Quad Summit held in Hiroshima, on Saturday, May 20 laid out an expansive agenda in a strong signal to China but again not explicitly naming the country in the leaders' joint statement. All four leaders of the member countries vowed to take it to the next level from setting up an undersea cable, to critical supply chains and to countering terrorism. The venue of the Quad Summit, which was earlier scheduled to take place in Australia, was changed to Japan due to US President Joe Biden’s change of itinerary as he had to be back home to attend debt crisis talks.

READ | Gandhi bust in Japan,Little India in Sydney: PM Modi's Indian culture push in Asia-Pacific
READ | PM Modi's foreign visit is packed with rare gestures and beams India's global prowess
READ | PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to further deepen bilateral strategic ties
READ | Biden after Trump? US President may be at PM Modi’s mega Indian diaspora event in US
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND