PM Modi, Joe Biden Hug It Out In Hiroshima On Day 2 Of G7 Summit | Watch

Sparks appeared to fly at the G7 summit venue in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday as US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm embrace. The heartwarming moment began when Biden walked over to PM Modi, who was seated along with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Watching the American leader approaching him, PM Modi jumped out of his seat to greet him.

The duo then hugged it out and engaged in a brief conversation, as onlookers watched. On one end of the table was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with his head tilted down, appearing to gaze at the papers laying in front of him. On the other was French President Emmanuel Macron, carefully watching the embrace before finally walking away. Yoon Suk Yeol also grinned at the friendly exchange and then sat down as Working Session 6 began.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Second day of G7 summit kicks off in Hiroshima

Saturday marks the second day of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. For PM Modi, it began with the unveiling of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, and meeting fellow leaders. For Biden, it included signing the Statement of Intent with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to tackle the climate crisis.

PM Modi also gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a Bodhi tree on Saturday to mark the evergrowing friendship between India and Japan. "I congratulate you on the successful presidency of G7. I also want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one. It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you has been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree," he said.