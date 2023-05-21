PM Modi Leaves For Papua New Guinea After Concluding Japan Visit For G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to Japan for the summit of the G7 advanced economies here during which he also met several world leaders and discussed a host of global issues with them.

Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.

"After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

"It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and the people of Japan for their warmth," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit as guests.

During his stay in Japan, he met several world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese counterpart Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Premier Rishi Sunak.

Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Qaud Summit.

Modi also offered to host the next Quad Leaders’ Summit in India in 2024.

Modi is scheduled to land in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea later on Sunday.

In Papua New Guinea, he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," Modi had said earlier.

FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014. In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.

On his visit to Australia, the prime minister will meet his Australian counterpart, Albanese.

He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.