PM Modi Leaves From Indonesia After Wrapping Up Fruitful Visit To Attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Thursday after wrapping up a short but fruitful and productive visit to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits during which he reaffirmed India's strong ties with the countries in the strategically key region.

The prime minister arrived in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in the morning.

"PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

"Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and the people for their welcome," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

"The prime minister has just completed a very short but very productive visit to Jakarta to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit," Secy (East) Saurabh Kumar said.

The prime minister's participation in the summit will give India-ASEAN relations a strategic direction. The prime minister has comprehensive discussions, including in areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, trade and the economy, environment, health and traditional medicine, he said.

In each of these, the prime minister made specific proposals which have already been put out in the form of a 12-point proposal. Two joint statements were issued between India and ASEAN. These relate to maritime cooperation and food security, Kumar said.

In maritime cooperation, areas such as safety and security of maritime areas, maritime domain awareness, disaster management etc. have been covered. In the food security minute, millets find a prominent place. It provides food security as well as the environment, he said.

The prime minister announced the formation of an ASEAN-India fund for the digital future. This will provide financial connectivity between ASEAN and India.

Prime Minister Modi also announced support for the area which is called ASEAN think-tank which would be our knowledge partner to further within ASEAN India relations.

The opening of the embassy of India in Timor-Leste has also been announced by the Prime Minister. Timor-Leste is an observer in the ASEAN, Kumar said.

The prime minister during his interactions and discussions called for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. He also highlighted the need to amplify the voice of the Global South including in the G20.

Leaders welcomed the prime minister's leadership in the G20 and wished him success, Kumar said.

They also congratulated India for the successful Chandrayaan 3 mission. They said they share India's success and consider it as their own pride, he said.

During his address to the East Asia Summit, the prime minister pitched for everyone's commitment and joint efforts to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

"The current global scenario is surrounded by difficult circumstances and uncertainties. Terrorism, extremism, and geo-political conflicts are big challenges for all of us," Modi said.

"To face these, multilateralism and rules-based international order are important. It is necessary to completely follow international laws. And everyone's commitment and joint efforts are also necessary to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he said.

"As I have said before – today's era is not of war. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only way to the solution," Modi noted.