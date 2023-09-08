Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to world leaders who have arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to welcome Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

“Welcome to India, my friend PM @KumarJugnauth. Looking forward to our meeting later today,” PM Modi wrote on X, welcoming the Mauritius PM. Jugnath arrived in India on Thursday and has expressed hopes to boost defence cooperation with India in the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, PM Modi agreed with the sentiments of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva to have a “fruitful discussion” with world leaders. “Fully agree, @KGeorgieva. May we all work together and mitigate the pressing challenges of our time and ensure a better future for our youth. I also appreciate the affection you have shown for our culture when you arrived in Delhi,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi expressed desire to have ‘fruitful discussions’ with Sunak and Von der Leyen

In his tweet welcoming the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, PM Modi said that he is grateful for the support and commitment of the International body. “Glad to see you in Delhi for the G20 Summit, @vonderleyen. Grateful for the @EU_commission's support and commitment. Collectively, we shall address the pressing challenges we face. Looking forward to fruitful deliberations and collaborative actions,” he wrote.

PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to having “productive” talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak. “Welcome @RishiSunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet,” he avered.