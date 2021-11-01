Last Updated:

India's 5 Climate Commitments: PM Modi Makes 5 Commitments On Climate Action At COP26; India To Be Carbon Neutral By 2070

While delivering his National Statement at the COP26 Summit, PM Modi presented five 'amrit tatvas' from India on climate action making strong commitments

PM Narendra Modi on Monday addressed COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow where he made a critical pitch for climate action and stood for the nations of the developing world in a powerful address. While delivering his National Statement on India's behalf, PM Modi also presented a five-point 'amrit tatva' from India on climate change, terming the commitment as 'panchamrit'.

PM Modi's 5 commitments from India towards climate action at COP26

  1. "India will bring its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030."

  2. "By 2030, India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy."

  3. "India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 bn tonnes from now until 2030."

  4. "By 2030, India will bring down carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%."

  5. "By 2070, India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions"

Before sharing the five-point 'amrit tatva', PM Modi said, "India constitutes 17% of global population and India's contribution to the emission has only been 5%. But today, the entire world admits that India is the only major economy which has delivered on Paris agreements in letter and spirit."

"Today when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology becomes even more important," he added. 

The PM further sought a $1 Trillion climate action pledge from developed nations. "We know the reality, that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. When we're taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of world over climate finance can't keep standing at the point where they were at the time of Paris Agreement."

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, mindful & deliberate utilization is the need of the hour. This movement can bring in revolutionary changes in areas like agriculture, fishing, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, fashion, water management & energy," he added.

