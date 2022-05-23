PM Modi Meets NEC Chairman; Highlights Investment Opportunities Under PLI In India

On the first day of his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NEC Corporation's Chairman, Dr Nobuhiro Endo, in Tokyo on Monday and appreciated NEC's role in the Indian telecommunication sector.

Speaking about PM Modi's meeting with NEC's chairman, the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM Narendra Modi met Mr Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairman of NEC Corporation. Mr Endo spoke about opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India."

Adding further, the PMO informed, "PM Narendra Modi highlighted India's reform trajectory. He talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks."

"Prime Minister appreciated NEC’s role in India’s telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects. He also highlighted investment opportunities under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

"They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in industrial development, taxation and labour," the statement added.

PM @narendramodi met Mr. Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairman of NEC Corporation. Mr. Endo spoke about opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India. pic.twitter.com/UJ4H4R0OOM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2022

PM Modi lauds Indo-Japan partnership

Ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi penned a write-up in the Japanese newspaper, Yomiuri Shimbun regarding the “vibrant relations” between India and Japan. PM Modi shared the op-ed on his Twitter handle and noted that the article underscores India and Japan’s “partnership for peace, stability and prosperity.” The Indian Prime Minister, in his write-up, addressed various types of partnerships maintained by the two nations and also addressed the Indian diaspora in Japan and lauded their contributions to the Japanese economy.

Speaking about the bilateral relations between India and Japan in his article, PM Modi stated that “special, strategic and global” were the three words that describe the relationship between the two countries. “As the two countries celebrate their 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, this deep relationship lays a solid foundation for a mature partnership between India and Japan in modern times,” PM Modi wrote.

“From the automobile industry to the industrial corridor, Japan's investment and development support footprint extends throughout India. The two countries have had long-term traffic since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952. However, in my opinion, the best time is yet to come,” an excerpt from PM Modi's article read.

PM Modi's Japan visit

On Sunday, the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sanjay Kumar Verma, outlined the purpose of PM Modi's Japan visit, stating that the Indian premiere will partake in multilateral as well as bilateral talks. Speaking to ANI on PM Modi's visit to Japan, Sanjay Verma said, "Tomorrow (May 23) PM will arrive here. He will have an interaction with business leaders as well as CEOs in a one-to-one format." Verma added that after interacting with business leaders and CEOs, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event where he will interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan. He said that on May 24, PM Modi will attend the QUAD summit and after that he will have bilateral talks with each QUAD member.