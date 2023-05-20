So Happy To Meet You: PM Modi Sits Down With Zelenskyy First Time Since Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The Summit in which the two world leaders met is being conducted in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Both leaders met on the second day of the summit. This is the first meeting between the two heads of state since the devastating Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February last year.

“I am so happy to meet you,” Prime Minister Modi said as he sat down with the Ukrainian delegation. “Russia-Ukraine war is not a political matter for me,” he said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the time when Indian students were stranded in Ukraine when the war started. “Our stranded children who came to our land, they gave the view of the crisis you all are going through,” PM Modi stated.

PM’s meet with the world leaders

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit. During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug. British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 @G7 pic.twitter.com/3DlQ200l2C — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the prime minister also shared the visuals of the meeting with the Indonesian President and the UN Secretary general. "Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting. "Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," he mentioned in another Tweet.

Met President @jokowi and Mrs. Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/fC3VYzUZyb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

