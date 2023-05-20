PM Modi Mentions Indo-Pacific, Counter Terrorism As Areas Of Cooperation With QUAD

On the sidelines of day 2 of the G7 summit, world leaders who are part of the Quad, organised an impromptu meet in Hiroshima, Japan. Earlier this week, the meet was cancelled by Australian Prime Minister Albanese in Sydney after US President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Australia. On Saturday, Quad leaders PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida met for the meeting which was organised in Hiroshima. In the meeting, PM Modi expressed his intention to organise the 2024 meeting in India.

“The QUAD group has established itself as an important platform for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the Indian premier stated during his address to the QUAD leaders. “There is no doubt about the fact that the Indo-Pacific region is the engine for global trade, innovation and development,” he added. The PM insisted that the security and success of the Indo-Pacific region is not only important for the region but for the whole world. “We are moving forward with a constructive agenda, based on shared democratic values and through our shared efforts we are giving a practical dimension to our vision,” the PM emphasised. He also expressed the need to have discussions on “people-centric” issues as he went on to touch upon the need to focus on the areas of counter-terrorism.

Quad leaders agree on the need to ensure peace in the region

Other than PM Modi, Quad leaders emphasised the need to maintain peace in the region and around the world. “Our Mission remains the same to drive the world towards peace,” US President Joe Biden asserted. “In the last two years, we have made enormous progress. From progress to build secure Tele communication in the Pacific region to invest in Infra and clean energy projects. I thank you again for your strong partnership and apologise for the change in plan,” the US President added.

US President Joe Biden during the #QUAD meeting in Hiroshima

Meanwhile, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida initiated listening to the voices of other regional actors like the ASEAN nations. “We will listen to the voices of regional countries of ASEAN, South Asia and Pacific island states to engage in practical cooperation which delivers true benefits to the region as a force for good,” Kishida stated during his address. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made it clear that the Quad leaders will stand together for an “open, secure and civic region”.