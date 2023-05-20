PM Modi's Most Direct Response To China's 'military Expansion'; 'India Stands For...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on his Japan visit to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, said that India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. His statement was in response to a query on China's "military expansion" in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi spoke about India's role in addressing China's military expansion in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, and the rising tension in the Taiwan Strait to maintain international law and territorial integrity. "India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law," the PM said.

Adding further he said, "India has successfully resolved land and maritime boundaries with Bangladesh, showcasing its approach."

India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices: PM Modi

When asked about how he views the intensifying rivalries among major powers and how will India work with them to attain global peace and stability being a prominent leader of the "Global South", PM Modi said that India aims to serve as a "bridge" between different voices.

"The world faces challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, terrorism, and climate change, disproportionately affecting the developing world. India prioritizes addressing these concerns and emphasizes human-centric development through collaboration with Japan and other partners," he said.

"India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda focused on achieving shared objectives for the betterment of humanity," he added.

The PM called G7 and G20 summits "crucial platforms" for global cooperation. "As the G20 chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security, and peace and security," he said.