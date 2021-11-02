PM Modi Plays With Kids, Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Scotland After COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a sweet interaction with young children and members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Tuesday evening, as he concluded his two-day visit to the UK. Ahead of his departure for India, PM was greeted by many Indian families, who gathered to bid him a grand goodbye.

Overwhelmed by the cheerful crowd, PM Modi interacted with the crowd, including young children who appeared equally excited to see him. The Prime Minister even carried one of the kids in his arms and played with her.

On reaching the airport, PM Modi was greeted by artistes playing drums and singing songs for a lovely sendoff. Joining the crowd in their celebration, PM Modi also began playing drums as the crowd cheered on.

The Prime Minister was in Glasgow, Scotland for two days to attend COP26 Summit on climate change.