PM Modi, Putin To Meet On Sidelines Of SCO Summit In Uzbekistan, Confirms Kremlin

Kremlin on Tuesday announced that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will hold an in-person meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) regional security bloc scheduled at the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The two counterparts are expected to hold talks on trade as well as sales of Russian fertilizers and mutual food supplies, Kremlin noted in a statement. The first completely offline Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in three years will take place on September 15-16, which will be attended by PM Modi.

"There are plans to discuss issues of 'saturation' of the Indian market with Russian fertilizers and bilateral food supplies," the statement on Tuesday read.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organization, the establishment of which was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan. It was preceded by the mechanism of the Shanghai Five. On June 8-9, 2017, Astana hosted a historic meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during which the status of a member State of the Organization was granted to the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A conversation on international agenda with PM Modi

Russia's Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Sep 13 that Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. "A conversation on the international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," Ushakov said, according to Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass.

"This is particularly important, because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20," Russia's Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov added.

Kremlin announced that Russia's President Putin will look forward to strengthening bilateral trade flow with New Delhi as the turnover between the two ally nations hit $11.5 billion in the first half of 2022, up almost 120% year-on-year. Moscow is expected to ink a three-year fertiliser import deal with India in view of the West-led global sanctions imposed in response to the Kremlin's special military operation launched in Ukraine. "It will not be an exaggeration to say that this summit is special," Russian presidential aide Ushakov said. The meeting comes at a crucial time when large-scale geopolitical changes are in progress, with a rapid and irrevocable transformation of the entire complex of international ties, relations, policies, and economy, when a new model based on the real multi-polarity and dialogue is being built," he stressed.