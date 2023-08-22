On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Johannesburg, South Africa to take part in the 15th edition of the BRICS Summit. The group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is meeting for the first time in Johannesburg since the deadly COVID pandemic. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have reached Johannesburg for the summit, PM Modi's meeting with Xi is highly anticipated.

After landing, PM Modi was received by Deputy South African President Paul Mashatile. PM Modi shook hands with the South African delegation as he walked down the red carpet. South Africa welcomed the Indian Prime Minister with its own elan and panache. Minutes after landing, South African folk dancers performed marvellous traditional dance. The traditional dance form is called Indlamu & Ingoma, which are the traditional Zulu dance from Southern Africa.

PM Modi's visit to South Africa and Greece; Here's what's on focus

In South Africa, PM Modi will participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.



After South Africa, the PM will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece. Notably, this will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.



"India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties," the MEA said in a statement. Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.