PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Bali As He Arrives For G20; WATCH

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 Summit of the world's major economies, he received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora. The Indian community seemed extremely excited about PM Modi's two-day summit that will begin on Tuesday morning.

Soon after PM Modi received a mega and cheerful welcome upon his arrival at the airport in Bali, he said that he is looking forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues during his visit. The summit will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and the newly-elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well.

#BREAKING | Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi receives huge reception from Indian diaspora in Bali. Watch - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Zgof1yePzP — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "PM Narendra Modi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit. The summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit."

PM @narendramodi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the @g20org Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit. pic.twitter.com/wDhHi2pAJd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 14, 2022

PM Modi to have 20 engagements in Bali

According to news agency PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have nearly 20 engagements during his 45 hours stay in Indonesia's Bali. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that PM Modi will participate in three key sessions, food and energy security, digital transformation and health, at the G20 summit.

During the visit, PM Modi will also focus on the looming challenges of post-pandemic recovery, the Russia-Ukraine war, energy security, food security, global health security environment, and climate challenges, among many areas.

G20 Summit 2022

The G20 summit 2022 is slated to be held in Indonesia's Bali and is scheduled between November 15-16. The G20 emerged in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis. The summit was later elevated to a multilateral summit in the year 2008 where heads of nations and governments meet to discuss ways to solve global challenges.

The G20 comprises countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). The list includes both advanced and emerging economies.