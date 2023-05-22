PM Modi Receives Papua New Guinea's 'Companion Of The Order Of Logohu' Honour

Papua New Guinea has bestowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' honour for his advocacy of unity among Pacific Island nations and his leadership in the Global South. Notably, only a select few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have been conferred with this prestigious award.

#WATCH | Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Narendra Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.



This… pic.twitter.com/ChjKUFEfzE — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

During his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea, where he was greeted by Prime Minister James Marape with a respectful gesture of touching his feet. Prior to his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi had attended the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where he also engaged in several bilateral meetings.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/gteYoE9QOm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has hailed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "leader of the Global South", during his address at the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday.

FIPIC was established during Prime Minister Modi's 2014 trip to Fiji. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare, and addressing climate change."

Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change. pic.twitter.com/cKWpyYmdtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Leaders from 14 nations are attending the FIPIC summit, which is a remarkable development given how infrequently they generally meet due to connectivity issues and other concerns.

The Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are the nations that make up the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). To promote collaboration and fortify ties with India in the Pacific area, these countries take part in FIPIC.