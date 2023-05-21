PM Modi Reiterates India-Bangladesh Model To Solve Boundary Disputes

As Prime Minister Narender Modi visited Japan to attend the G7 Hiroshima Summit, he made some significant remarks on the context of China, according to a press statement released by Prime Minister's Office. While addressing the Working Session 9 of the G7 Summit, PM Modi said, "It is necessary that all countries respect the UN Charter, International Law and Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of all countries."

Further, he added, "Raise voices together against unilateral attempts to change the status quo." While giving a speech at the global event, held in Japan, PM Modi asserted, "India has always been of the opinion that any tension, any disputes should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue. And if a solution is found by law, it should be accepted." While addressing the issue of dispute, he gave the example of India and how the nation has resolved its land and maritime boundary dispute with Bangladesh.

PM Modi on India-Bangladesh boundary disputes

According to the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Working Session 9 was focused on the theme 'Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World'. In this last session, the leaders of the G7 member countries invited other nations including Ukraine. G7 Hiroshima Summit has been concluded with Working Session 9 only. During the said session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a thought-provoking statement and urged introspection on the purpose and effectiveness of global forums such as the United Nations [UN].

In his opening remarks, PM Modi asked why peace and stability continue to be discussed on various platforms, while conflicts persist worldwide. He also highlighted the need for reforms in institutions established in the last century, including the UN, to align them with the realities of the twenty-first century and make them representative of the Global South. "If one introspects, one thing is clear. The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century. They do not reflect the realities of the present. That is why it is necessary that reforms should be implemented in big institutions like the UN," said the Prime Minister.

He also criticised the absence of a universally agreed definition of terrorism at the UN and highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms to bridge the disconnect between the current system and the realities of the world. "Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been approved in the UN?" questioned Modi during his address at the last session.

